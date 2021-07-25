CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rare Snow Leopard at San Diego Zoo Tests Positive for COVID-19
SICK KITTY
Read it at CNN
Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard at San Diego Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. Zoo workers noticed that the unvaccinated rare animal had a cough and nasal discharge, and so tested Ramil for COVID-19. The zoo began vaccinating animals back in January with recombinant purified spike protein vaccines that aren’t intended for humans. Gorillas at the zoo that previously tested positive for the virus have since fully recovered. The zoo said Ramil was doing well. He shares a habitat with a female snow leopard and two Amur leopards who have been quarantined and are being monitored by the zoo for any symptoms.