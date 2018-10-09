Rare White Tiger Mauls Japanese Zookeeper To Death

CHEAT SHEET
A rare white tiger has mauled a Japanese zookeeper to death inside its enclosure. Akira Furusho was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital Monday night after the attack at Hirakawa zoological park in the city of Kagoshima, according to local media. The 40-year-old was found collapsed and bleeding from the neck by a colleague inside the enclosure. The tiger—one of four kept at the park—was sedated with a tranquiliser gun. Police have now launched an investigation into how white tigers are looked after at the publicly run zoo.