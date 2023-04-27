Rasa Wants to Help You Wean Off Caffeine With This Detox Kit

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It might not be as scary or ruinous as a dependence on narcotics, alcohol, or nicotine, but the human body can 100 percent develop an addictive-like dependence on caffeine, per the Addiction Center. Symptoms of caffeine dependence include jitters and a racing heart when it has been consumed in large quantities, a headache, irritability, fatigue when the substance is leaving the body, trouble sleeping, anxiety, and even ulcers in the longer-term picture, per ADF.

While caffeine is generally OK in moderation for most people, for other people, quitting caffeine is a good idea. But quitting it cold turkey is almost always a bad idea, unless you want to battle those withdrawal-induced headaches and mood swings. Fortunately, there’s an easier way to kick your caffeine habit: Rasa created an adaptogen-powered caffeine detox kit that helps you slowly wean yourself off the stimulant without the loss of those routines that likely surround your caffeine consumption.

Rasa 30-Day Caffeine Detox Kit Rasa’s 30-Day Caffeine Detox Kit works by stepping down the amount of caffeine you consume each week and by also replacing the caffeine with other natural energy sources. Buy At Rasa $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For example, in week one, your standard cup of joe is replaced by a blend Rasa calls “Dirty,” and that consists of a “signature herbal blend… [and] fair-trade coffee.” You get 35 milligrams of caffeine, which is about a quarter the strength of a standard cup of drip coffee, but you also get “1500 mg of adaptogens begin to balance your nervous system,” according to Rasa’s description.

Week two’s “Bold” blend is heavy on the herbs and contains no coffee, but it does have a healthy dose of cacao, which gives you some caffeine. By the time you get to week three, you’re down to just five milligrams of caffeine. By week four—you guessed it—you’re caffeine-free. But a 3,000 mg dose of adaptogens should have you energized and happy, while the flavor of your now fully decaf beverage will also be a pleaser; Rasa describes its “Original” beverage blend as having a “roasty, nutty, and slightly sweet flavor.” Plus, it’s a flavor you can enjoy indefinitely without the risk of dependence or withdrawal.

