Final Teenage Suspect Pleads Guilty in Murder of Barnard Freshman Tessa Majors
‘DEEPLY REMORSEFUL’
A third teenager has pleaded guilty in the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, who was murdered in a New York park two years ago. Rashaun Weaver, then 14 and now 16 years old, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He admitted that he was the assailant who wielded the knife used to stab Majors multiple times. He also pleaded guilty to two other separate robberies, and faces 14 years to life in prison.
Weaver was “deeply remorseful” for the crime, according to his lawyer. He will be the last of the three suspects involved in the case to be sentenced. His plea brings the case a step closer to closure for the victim’s family, including Majors’ father, Inman Majors, who was present in court on Thursday. “It is clear, your honor, that no sentence or outcome will bring back Tessa Majors,” a prosecutor said. But Weaver’s plea, he added, “will save the Majors family from the trauma of a trial, and that counts for something.”
The two other teenagers involved, aged 13 and 14 at the time of the crime, had previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced.