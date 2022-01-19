Final Suspect Gets 14 Years to Life for Barnard Student Tessa Majors’ Slaying
CLOSURE
The third and final suspect in the 2019 murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison. Rashaun Weaver, 16, pleaded guilty to violently robbing the 18-year-old girl in New York for her phone and then stabbing her with the help of two fellow middle schoolers, Zyairr Davis and Luciano Lewis. For their roles in the murder, Davis received 18 months in detention and Lewis nine years to life behind bars. Majors’ parents were present for Weaver’s sentencing and read a victim impact statement. The statement indicated that Majors, a musician, may have fought for her phone because it contained “three years’ worth of songs she’d written; songs she was planning to record over the winter break, which was only a week away.” The statement concludes, “Human life is sacred. ... The family of Tess Majors misses her every second of every day ... Their pain is immeasurable and does not go away.”