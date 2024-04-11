Arrest Warrant Issued for Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Over Lamborghini Crash

The Dallas Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection with a multi-car pile-up last month.

The 23-year-old NFL star is facing a total of eight felony charges—aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving bodily injury—in relation to the crash on a Dallas highway on March 30, WFAA reports.

The incident involved a Lamborghini SUV that Rice was driving as well as a Corvette and four more vehicles. Authorities said four people sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Police on Wednesday also issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Theodore Knox—the man allegedly driving the Corvette. Knox, who plays football for Southern Methodist University, faces the same eight charges as Rice. Neither of the wanted men had been taken into custody as of Wednesday.

Rice, himself a former SMU star, said in an Instagram statement last week that he was cooperating with investigators. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted.”