Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down on Blaming Israel for Gaza Hospital Blast
NOT BACKING DOWN
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is sticking with her claims that Israel is responsible for Tuesday’s explosion at a hospital in Gaza that claimed the lives of hundreds—adding at a rally Wednesday that President Joe Biden shares at least part of the blame for the “genocide.” Just a day earlier, Tlaib wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, blaming Israel for the bombing—though Israel denies any involvement and blamed the explosion on a misfired Palestinian rocket. She also singled out Joe Biden’s refusal to “facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate” and criticized his “war and destruction only approach.” The post now has a community note that states, “Biden has confirmed that the explosion was most likely a result of the misfiring of a Hamas missile.” Tlaib dodged reporters at the Capitol Wednesday asking about her statements. Fellow progressive Sen. John Fetterman broke with Tlaib Wednesday and expressed his support for Israel, writing: “Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?”