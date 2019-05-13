Rashida Tlaib: GOP Spreading ‘Outright Lies’ on Holocaust Comments to ‘Incite Hate’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) spoke out against Republicans who have condemned her recent comments about Israel and the Holocaust, claiming that “Republican leaders”—including President Trump—are “spreading outright lies to incite hate.” In a statement from her office, Tlaib specifically called out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for using the Holocaust as a way to “score political points.” “Her behavior cheapens our public discourse and is an insult to the Jewish community and the millions of Americans who stand opposed to the hatred being spread by Donald Trump’s Republican party,” the statement read. Cheney called for Democratic leaders to “take action against vile anti-Semitism” within their party, referring to remarks Tlaib made on Yahoo News’ Skullduggery podcast. Trump also targeted Tlaib in a tweet, claiming she had “tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Tlaib was criticized for saying she gets “a calming feeling” when thinking about what Palestinians endured to create a safe haven for Jewish people after the Holocaust. “All of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time,” she said.