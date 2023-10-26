Tlaib Hits Back After MTG Files Censure Resolution Against Her
‘UNHINGED’
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) struck back after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a measure to censure her over her condemnation of Israel. According to NBC News, Greene said on the House floor on Thursday morning that the resolution criticized Tlaib for “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex.” The “insurrection” Greene referred to was an Oct. 18 rally at the Capitol where hundreds of people gathered to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Tlaib said Greene’s move was “unhinged” and “deeply Islamophobic and attacks peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates.” The demonstration was led by far-left Jewish advocacy groups such as IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace. She later stated, “I will continue to call for ceasefire, for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, for the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and for every American to be brought home.” Because the House is taking an extended break until next Wednesday, a vote won’t happen until at least next week.