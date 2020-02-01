Rashida Tlaib on Booing Hillary Clinton: My Disappointment ‘Got the Best of Me’
The morning after Rep. Rashida Tlaib booed Hillary Clinton during a Friday evening Iowa rally for Bernie Sanders, the Democratic lawmaker released a statement expressing regret for the candid moment.
“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement,” she explained in a statement Saturday morning. “However, I know what is at stake if we don’t unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020.”
Tlaib continued: “In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better. I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations.”
Documentary footage revealed last month Clinton declaring of her 2016 Democratic primary rival: “Nobody likes him.” Upon the mention of Clinton’s name on Friday evening, Tlaib openly booed, adding: “You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re gonna boo... That’s all right. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.” Heading into Monday’s Iowa caucus, Sanders leads a majority of polling, with former Vice President Joe Biden trailing by several points.