CHEAT SHEET
‘WE’RE NOT AFRAID’
Rashida Tlaib: Trump is ‘Scared’ of The Squad
In Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) first interview since her trip to Israel was cancelled, she said that President Trump is “scared” of The Squad. “It’s been very clear to me, especially this last week, that he’s scared of us,” Tlaib told The Guardian. “He’s afraid of women of color… because we’re not afraid of him and we’re not afraid to speak up and say that we have a white supremacist in the White House who has a hate agenda.” The Squad, comprised of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Tlaib, have been immersed in an ongoing battle with Trump over the past year due to their progressive politics, and the president’s racist comments about the four freshmen Democrats. Tlaib and Trump recently sparred over her cancelled trip to Israel, which prompted Trump to accuse Tlaib of antisemitism. For his own part, Trump has said that Jews who vote democratic are “disloyal.”