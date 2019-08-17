CHEAT SHEET
Rashida Tlaib’s Grandmother on Trump: ‘May God Ruin Him’
The 90-year-old grandmother of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has a message for Donald Trump on Saturday: “may God ruin him.” Muftia Tlaib made the pronouncement in response to the president Friday tweet, where he said that the senior Tlaib is the “real winner” because she doesn’t have to see her granddaughter. “Trump tells me I should be happy Rashida is not coming,” she said in an interview with Reuters. “May God ruin him.” Israel, under pressure from Trump, barred Tlaib from visiting the country alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday, in a move that has further divided Democrats and Trump, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, on Friday, Israel said it would let Tlaib visit her family in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds. Tlaib ultimately rejected the offer, saying that the restrictions Israel imposed were meant to humiliate her. Trump also tweeted Friday that Tlaib is “obnoxious,” and the back and forth is a “a complete setup.”