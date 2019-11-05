CHEAT SHEET
‘TROVE OF INTELLIGENCE’
Sister of Slain ISIS Leader Baghdadi Captured, Claims Turkey
The sister of killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been captured in Northern Syria, according to Turkish officials. Turkey claims it is now interrogating Rasmiya Awad, 65, as well as her husband and daughter-in-law, who were also captured and detained. She was also accompanied by five children. “We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS,” the unnamed Turkish official told Reuters news agency. Awad was reportedly seized on Monday during a raid near the Turkish-controlled northern Syrian town of Azaz. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, wrote on Twitter early Tuesday: “The arrest of al-Baghdadi’s sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations.” However, Reuters hasn't been able to independently confirm the detainee is Baghdadi's sister.