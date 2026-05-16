Rat Virus Cruise Outbreak Spreads to Another Country

A hantavirus outbreak tied to a luxury cruise ship has now reached Canada. British Columbia health officials confirmed Saturday that one Canadian passenger tested positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus after leaving the MV Hondius, a Dutch cruise ship that departed Argentina on April 1 on an Antarctic expedition. The infected traveler, who officials said is from Yukon, developed mild symptoms and is now in stable condition while isolating along with three other exposed Canadians on Vancouver Island. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, said the four travelers did not come into contact with the public after arriving in Victoria for testing and isolation. According to the World Health Organization, the Andes strain linked to the cruise outbreak can cause severe lung illness and can be fatal in up to 50 percent of cases. Hantaviruses are typically spread through rodents, though health officials note the Andes strain can, in rare cases, spread between people.