Rather Than Address Arraignment, Trump Talks ‘Filth’ He Saw in D.C.
VERY SAD!
The bulk of Trump’s first comments after being arraigned for an unprecedented third time this year weren’t about his innocence—or even about his case at all. Instead, he complained about how dirty Washington D.C. is now that he isn’t president. “This is a very sad day for America,” Trump said in reference to his indictment. “It was also very sad driving through Washington D.C. and seeing the filth and the decay, and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left.” After the bizarre rant, Trump acknowledged his arraignment, calling it a “persecution” that “was never supposed to happen in America,” before claiming that he’s leading President Joe Biden in polling by “a lot.” He later added on Truth Social: “CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!”