Ratings Released for MAGA-Coded CBS Anchor’s Disaster Debut

Millions of Americans tuned in to watch CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil’s gaffe-filled debut. Dokoupil, formerly a co-anchor on CBS Mornings, drew roughly 4.5 million viewers to his debut broadcast Monday, according to the New York Post. That total represents an increase of about 500,000 viewers over what the program had been averaging under former co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois. The improved numbers came despite a rough on-air performance that included Dokoupil, 45, stumbling over the teleprompter and leaving viewers with several seconds of dead air while attempting to transition between segments. According to the outlet, the broadcast delivered a nine percent increase in ratings for their 25 to 54-year-old demographic above the season’s average viewership to date. Dokoupil, who was born in Connecticut, was educated at the now $53,000-a-year Gulliver Preparatory School in South Florida before studying business at George Washington University. He then attended graduate school at Columbia University. Dokoupil is married to MS NOW’s Katy Tur and lives with her in one of Brooklyn’s most expensive enclaves. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS for comment.