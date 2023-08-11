Child Killer Released From Jail Indicted for Two More Murders
A PATTERN
A Texas man who was released early from prison after serving about a decade for killing an 8-year-old girl in 1982 was indicted on two new murder charges, prosecutors announced Friday. Raul Meza, 62, was arrested only months ago in connection to the deaths of his 80-year-old roommate and a 65-year-old woman. Following his arrest, local authorities searched a field outside Austin to look for evidence that Meza, an accused serial killer, may have buried a body there. Meza is believed to be connected to up to 10 cold cases dating back to 1996, but police have yet to reveal any conclusive findings. He has been charged with one count of capital murder—which could carry the death penalty—in the killing of Gloria Lofton and one count of murder in the killing of Jesse Fraga. Court records claim Meza confessed to one of the murders while on the phone with an Austin Police Department detective. Meza has remained in jail since May on a $1 million bond, and his attorney did not immediately respond to the Associated Press’ request for comment.