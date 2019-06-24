Top Knitting Website Ravelry Bans Support For Trump

Ravelry—one of the world's top sites for knitters, crocheters, and all kinds of woolcraft enthusiasts—has banned its users from expressing support for Donald Trump, saying doing so is showing support for “white supremacy.” Any expression of support for Trump will now banned from forum posts, knitting patterns, and personal profile pages. “We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy,” the site’s admin said in a statement. Users will be permanently banned if they express support for the president. “We are not endorsing the Democrats nor banning Republicans,” the post went on to say. “We are definitely not banning conservative politics. Hate groups and intolerance are different from other types of political positions.”