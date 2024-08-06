Ravens Super Bowl Hero Jacoby Jones’ Cause of Death Revealed
R.I.P.
Former Baltimore Ravens star Jacoby Jones died of natural causes, the New Orleans coroner’s office has determined, nearly a month after the former NFL wide receiver was found dead in his home at the age of 40. Jones’s cause of death was listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease, or heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure, according to details of his autopsy obtained by TMZ on Tuesday. Jones played for five teams over nine seasons in the league, rocketing to stardom during the 2012 postseason when he scored three touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl SLVII, including a 108-yard touchdown. Less than three months before his July 14 death, it was announced that Jones had been hired as a head coach and offensive coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades, a franchise in American Indoor Football, a new league set to kick off its inaugural season next year.