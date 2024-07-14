Ravens’ Super Bowl Hero Jacoby Jones Dies in His Sleep at 40
Jacoby Jones, a former wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, died this weekend in his sleep, according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston. He was 40. The native New Orleanian spent nine seasons in the NFL, and was drafted 73rd overall in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft by the Texans, where he played for five years. After being released by Houston, he was eventually signed by the Ravens in a two-year $7 million dollar deal in 2012, where he played three seasons. Jones was a standout player during the Ravens’ victory over the San Francisco 49s at Super Bowl 47. He finished his career with 203 catches for 2,733 yards and 125 touchdowns, and holds the Ravens’ record for most career kickoff return touchdowns and the longest kickoff return in team history. In 2017, Jones signed a one day deal with the Raven’s so he could retire within the franchise.