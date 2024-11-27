This/That

This Raw Food Promises to Make Your Pets Healthier and Happier in 30 Days—Get 90% Off Now

BARK TO BASICS

Gift your pets something that will keep them panting and purring for seasons to come.

AD BY Darwin's Natural Pet Food
Darwin's Natural Pet Food on a park table with a smiling dog in the background.
Darwin's Natural Pet Food

Cats and dogs have been a constant in our lives for centuries—the foods we feed them have not. There was no kibble or cans to serve our ancient pets; their initial diets were raw and unprocessed. That style of pet food can feel cumbersome to prepare and inconvenient to purchase today. But, balancing nutrition with availability is possible.

Darwin’s Natural Pet Food has been a pioneer of raw cat and dog meals for over 20 years. That tenure is defined by the goal of providing pets with foods from their ancestral diets. Each meal is raw, minimally processed, and only includes human-grade ingredients.

Darwin’s is committed to making the diet easy with tailored meal plans, auto-ship options, and a team of menu consultants to help support your pet’s health journey. To seal the deal, trial boxes are 90% off until December 2nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural Selections™ is a premium option made from free-range meats and organic vegetables.

Natural Selections™ Chicken & Beef Blend for Dogs
90% off trial box until December
Shop At Darwin's Natural Pet Food$15

Natural Selections™ Chicken & Duck Blend for Cats
90% off trial box until December
Shop At Darwin's Natural Pet Food$18

For dog friends, BioLogics™ is a value recipe that uses the same complete and balanced formula with conventional meats and vegetables.

BioLogics™ Chicken & Beef Blend for Dogs
90% off trial box until December
Shop At Darwin's Natural Pet Food$13

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTrump Wants Revenge. Biden’s Best Weapon: Get Pardoning
Eleanor Clift
mediaComedian Anthony Jeselnik Roasts ‘F***ing Losers’ Who Listen to Joe Rogan
Matt Wilstein
politicsTrump ‘Border Czar’ Pledges to Throw Denver Mayor in Jail if His City Resists Mass Deportations
Sean Craig
politicsRFK Jr. Says Doing Heroin Made Him a Star Student
Janna Brancolini
mediaLiz Cheney Torches Trump on Fox News
Matt Wilstein,
Harry Siegel