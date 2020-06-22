CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Face the Sun With This Ray-Bans Sale During Amazon’s Big Style Sale

    SUNNY DAYS AHEAD

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    These days, we’ll give any excuse to spend some time outside. Whether that’s decking out your backyard or making do with a fire escape, we’re all looking to be in the sun. And if you’re going to be outside (with a face mask, of course), you’d better have some good sunglasses. Amazon is having a week-long fashion sale, which has knocked down the prices of best-selling Ray-Ban sunglasses. Here are our picks of some of the best styles to grab right now:

    Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Wayfarer Sunglasses: You can’t beat the original Wayfarer sunglasses. These lightweight frames come in both polarized and non-polarized options.

    Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Wayfarer Sunglasses

    Buy on Amazon$123

    Free Shipping

    Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Square Sunglasses: Clubmasters are another classic Ray-Ban style. They come in a handful of color options, with both dark and light lenses.

    Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Square Sunglasses

    Buy on Amazon$132

    Free Shipping

    Ray-Ban Round Metal Round Sunglasses: These lightweight, trendy sunglasses are comfortable and easy-to-wear. They have 100% UV protection and have multiple options for lens sizes.

    Ray-Ban Round Metal Round Sunglasses

    Buy on Amazon$123

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.