Face the Sun With This Ray-Bans Sale During Amazon’s Big Style Sale
These days, we’ll give any excuse to spend some time outside. Whether that’s decking out your backyard or making do with a fire escape, we’re all looking to be in the sun. And if you’re going to be outside (with a face mask, of course), you’d better have some good sunglasses. Amazon is having a week-long fashion sale, which has knocked down the prices of best-selling Ray-Ban sunglasses. Here are our picks of some of the best styles to grab right now:
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Wayfarer Sunglasses: You can’t beat the original Wayfarer sunglasses. These lightweight frames come in both polarized and non-polarized options.
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Square Sunglasses: Clubmasters are another classic Ray-Ban style. They come in a handful of color options, with both dark and light lenses.
Ray-Ban Round Metal Round Sunglasses: These lightweight, trendy sunglasses are comfortable and easy-to-wear. They have 100% UV protection and have multiple options for lens sizes.
