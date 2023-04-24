Ray Epps Finally Hits Back at Tucker Carlson: ‘He’s Obsessed With Me’
LET IT GO ALREADY
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Ray Epps—who has for the last few years been the target of an onslaught of far-right conspiracies implying that he is an federal informant or agent—hit back at the constellation of conservative media personalities who have continued to push the narrative even long after evidence disproved the theory. He reserved particular ire for Fox News host Tucker Carlson during a Sunday night interview on 60 Minutes, saying at one point that the top-rated cable news host in America is “obsessed with me” and is “trying to destroy my life.” Epps also said the flood of threats inspired by Carlson and others’ conspiratorial coverage has forced him into hiding. In response to an inquiry from 60 Minutes, the FBI issued its first-ever statement on the subject, writing: “Ray Epps has never been an FBI source or an FBI employee.”