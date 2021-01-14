Ray Fisher Takes Aim at Warner Bros. for His Character’s Ouster From ‘The Flash’
OUT WITH A BANG
Actor Ray Fisher said late Wednesday that his character’s removal from the cast of The Flash was “unsurprising” to him in light of his claims against Warner Bros. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Fisher said he was less concerned with Cyborg’s absence from the series than he was with “bringing awareness” to what he described as D.C. Films president Walter Hamada’s cover-up of on-set misconduct claims. Fisher, who has been at odds with Warner Bros. since he accused director Joss Whedon of abusive behavior toward cast members, said he had “made it clear” on Dec. 30 that he would not “participate in any production” associated with Hamada, who he claimed had engaged in a “purposeful attempt” to undermine the investigation into Fisher’s misconduct claims in order to protect his friend, writer Geoff Johns. Fisher went on to say he’d spoken with Hamada in July 2020 and alerted him to alleged misconduct on set only to have Hamada “attempt to cover for Geoff Johns,” despite Johns being, according to Fisher, “a major contributor to the issues experienced—including blatant racism.” After calling Hamada “unfit for a position of leadership,” Fisher wrote that “if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions, I’ll pay it gladly.”
Warner Bros. has previously denied Fisher’s allegations against Hamada and claimed the star never actually indicated any “actionable conduct.” The studio conducted an investigation into Fisher’s allegations last summer and said it had taken unspecified “remedial action.”