Ray J Dispels Kardashian Claims That He Has Second Sex Tape
BREAKING HIS SILENCE
Ray J has finally spoken publicly about the sex tape starring him and Kim Kardashian that launched her climb to fame. The rapper dispelled claims from the Kardashian clan that he was in possession of a second tape that they feared he’d leak, saying that only Kim had copies. “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J told the Daily Mail. Ray J, 41, said that the release of the original tape was his idea after seeing how Paris Hilton’s sex tape helped her popularity. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” he said. Ray J also suggested there are more tapes of them. “She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I’m sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That’s how it all came about.”