Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Hall of Famer, Dies at 28
‘BE OUR GUARDIAN’
Ray Lewis III, the oldest son of Baltimore Ravens legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has died, according to his family. He was 28 years old. A cause of death was not immediately shared by his younger brother, Rashaan, who announced the news on Instagram. “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” he wrote on his story. “A true angel I pray (you’re) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin... I love you I love you I love you… Be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.” Ray III followed in his famous father’s footsteps, playing college football in Miami. Cutting his teeth as a star running back at Florida’s Lake Mary Prep High School, he moved on to playing cornerback at Coastal Carolina and Division II Virginia Union before taking the field for the Hurricanes.