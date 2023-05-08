CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed: TMZ
R.I.P.
Read it at TMZ
Goodfellas star Ray Liotta’s death was caused by problems with his heart and respiratory system, according to TMZ. The 67-year-old actor, who passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic last May, suffered from acute heart failure and pulmonary edema—fluid in the lungs—according to documents obtained by the outlet. Officials in the Dominican Republic also found that Liotta had an accumulation of fatty material in his arteries known as atherosclerosis, which can lead to diabetes and other health problems. Liotta was in the country shooting a thriller called Dangerous Waters at the time of his death. “He went to sleep last night and didn’t wake up this morning,” his publicist, Jennifer Allen, told The Daily Beast last May.