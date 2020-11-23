Maskless MAGA Man Who Breathed All Over Two Women Charged With Assault

Read it at CNN
Over the weekend, a clip of a man decked out in Trump gear—including an inflatable “Keep America Great!” swimming aid around his belly—went viral. It showed the MAGA man approach two women outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Virginia on Saturday, take a deep breath, and then exhale all over them. The man then walked away smirking and shouting: “I breathed on you!” Well, 61-year-old Raymond Deskins has now been charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Deskins hasn’t commented on the charge.