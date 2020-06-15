Investment Bank Raymond James Fires Associate Who Confronted Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Property
Investment bank Raymond James has fired a San Francisco associate after he was identified in a viral video that showed a white couple confronting a man writing “Black Lives Matter” on his own property. In the footage, the pair took issue with a resident identified as James Juanillo, who filmed the conversation as she questioned whether he actually lived there and accused him of defacing the pavement. The woman, who was later identified as skin-care CEO Lisa Alexander, eventually called the cops on Juanillo—they took no action against him. Alexander has since apologized and skin-care distributor Birchbox announced it had cut ties with her brand and wouldn’t work with it again in the future. Raymond James didn’t name the male, but said in a statement: “After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James.”