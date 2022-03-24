Woman Arrested in 29-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of California Corner Store Owner
LONG-DELAYED JUSTICE
A San Carlos murder that stumped investigators for nearly 30 years has finally been solved, with California authorities announcing Thursday the recent arrest of a 61-year-woman in Oklahoma. Rayna Hoffman-Ramos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, is suspected of fatally shooting a corner store owner in April 1993, in what is believed to have been a daylight robbery gone wrong. The victim, Shu Ming Tang, was hospitalized with a single gunshot wound and later died. Despite learning that a woman had been seen leaving the Devonshire Little Store shortly after the 1 p.m. shooting, the case remained unsolved for 29 years. Detectives reopened the case in 2018. “We owe it to the families and victims, however long it takes, to give some measure of justice,” said San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Jacob Trickett. Hoffman-Ramos, who had a criminal record prior to her arrest, is believed to have acted alone. As of Thursday, she was charged with first-degree murder and awaiting extradition to California.