Bruce Willis Had so Many Bad Moves Last Year, the Razzies Gave Him His Own Category

It’s a rough day to be Bruce Willis. The actor and frequent Razzie Awards victim has apparently had such a dreadful year as to warrant the creation of an entire category just for him among this year's Razzie nominees, announced Monday.

Willis racked up eight nominations in the brand new “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” category for his roles in action movies like Deadlock, Apex, and Cosmic Sin (the last of which has an impressively abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score of 3%).

Though Willis was undoubtedly dragged the most ruthlessly, he was far from the only high-profile actor recognized (shamed?) by the Razzies this year. Also making the cut was Jared Leto in the Worst Supporting Actor category for his over-the-top performance in House of Gucci. Leto’s bumbling, fat suit-wearing, Fredo-type character was certainly divisive. Still, the Razzie recognition may come as a surprise to some, considering that he just earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination from the Screen Actors Guild for the same role last month.

Ben Affleck joins Leto in the Worst Supporting Actor category for his work in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. Elsewhere, the widely mocked film adaptation of hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen earned quite a few nominations, including Worst Actor for Ben Platt, Worst Supporting Actress for Amy Adams, and Worst Director for Stephen Chbosky.

Leading the pack with the most nominations is Netflix’s Diana: The Musical. The filmed version of the short-lived trainwreck of a Broadway musical nabbed nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and all acting categories.

The Taryn Manning-led satirical thriller Karen also earned quite a few nods, as did Space Jam: A New Legacy. LeBron James is a contender for Worst Actor for his turn in the remake of the beloved ‘90s basketball movie.

The Razzies are voted on by a group of more than 1,000 members, and winners will be announced, per tradition, the day before the Oscars.