Razzies Rescind Bruce Willis’ Award in Wake of Aphasia Diagnosis
‘NOT APPROPRIATE’
And the Golden Raspberry for Worst Look goes to… the Razzies themselves, with the satirical awards body announcing Thursday it would be rescinding a prize awarded to Bruce Willis after his family revealed that the actor is struggling with a medical condition impairing his cognitive abilities. “After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” ceremony co-founders Mo Murphy and John Wilson said in a statement. In February, with Willis drawing increasing public attention—and derision—for appearing in a staggering number of aggressively mediocre films in rapid succession, the Razzies had announced the creation of an entire category just for him: “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.” On Wednesday, Willis’ family said he would be “stepping away” from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia, an often debilitating brain disorder. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie,” Murphy and Wilson said.