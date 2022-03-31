CHEAT SHEET
    Razzies Rescind Bruce Willis’ Award in Wake of Aphasia Diagnosis

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    And the Golden Raspberry for Worst Look goes to… the Razzies themselves, with the satirical awards body announcing Thursday it would be rescinding a prize awarded to Bruce Willis after his family revealed that the actor is struggling with a medical condition impairing his cognitive abilities. “​​After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” ceremony co-founders Mo Murphy and John Wilson said in a statement. In February, with Willis drawing increasing public attention—and derision—for appearing in a staggering number of aggressively mediocre films in rapid succession, the Razzies had announced the creation of an entire category just for him: “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.” On Wednesday, Willis’ family said he would be “stepping away” from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia, an often debilitating brain disorder. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie,” Murphy and Wilson said.

