R&B superstar Ne-Yo has made it clear he won’t stand for anyone trying to steal the spotlight after throwing a fan off stage during a concert in Kobe, Japan. Wearing a sequenced blazer, cowboy hat and leather pants, the singer was in the middle of performing his 2007 hit “Because of You” when an audience member, dressed in a white T-shirt tried to climb up beside him. The artist reportedly then lowered his microphone and pushed the fan back into the crowd. Ne-Yo later posted a statement on the incident to his Instagram account. “This is what you DON’T do.” “I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the s--t out of a person disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.” He’s not the only artist to have lost his temper with overly eager fans lately either. Earlier in April, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams stormed off stage during a show in Ireland after fans refused to stop using flash photography. “Stop f--king flashing, I have epilepsy,” he shouted at the crowds, though he later returned to finish his set.

