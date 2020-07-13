READ IT: Trump’s Clemency Order for Roger Stone
It’s official—President Trump has granted clemency to his longtime ally Roger Stone. In addition to commuting his 40-month prison term, the order made public on Monday also wiped away Stone’s two-year probation and the $20,000 fine that was also included in his sentence. The order, which was hand-signed by the president, was released just hours after U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson—the judge in Stone’s case—asked whether the clemency also applied to the 24 months of supervised release that was part of the 67-year-old’s sentence.
Stone was convicted last November for lying to Congress about his connection to WikiLeaks and intimidating another witness to do the same. In a Friday statement announcing Stone’s clemency, the White House described Stone as “a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.” Read the order here.