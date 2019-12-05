Read It: Trumpworld Lawyers’ Contracts to Dig Dirt on Biden

In April 2019, as Rudy Giuliani and a number of his associates looked for dirt on President Donald Trump’s political opponents in Ukraine, two of those associates drafted contracts that they hoped would land them a quarter of a million dollars to push conspiracy theories about Ukraine in the United States.

The agreements were never executed, but they spelled out just how two Trump-allied lawyers, Joseph diGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, planned to advance the president’s allegations against his perceived political foes—and collect hefty retainer fees for their services.

The retainer agreements received some attention in the House Intelligence Committee’s report on its impeachment investigation findings this week. But the full agreements have not been previously published.