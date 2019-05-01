READ: Robert Mueller’s Letter to William Barr

The full text of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s letter to Attorney General William Barr was released Wednesday, just minutes ahead of Barr’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. In the letter, sent just three days after the attorney general sent his Mueller Report summary to Congress, Mueller complained that said summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.” Mueller added in the letter that “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.” The pair reportedly spoke on the phone to resolve the issue.