READ: The Bombshell Verdict Ordering Trump to Pay $364 Million

Former President Donald Trump was handed a staggering defeat on Friday when New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron issued a 92-page order barring him from “serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years,” forbidding his two adult sons from doing so for two years, and fining the lot of them more than $364 million for engaging in “repeated and persistent” financial fraud.

Trump is also blocked from borrowing money from any bank in the State of New York for the next three years, according to Engoron’s order. This means Trump may find himself struggling to access the kind of cash New York law requires to be put up before a defendant is allowed to mount an appeal.

