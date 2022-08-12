CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    READ IT: Full Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Released

    UNSEALED

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty

    Four days after FBI agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents, the full search warrant has been unsealed by a Florida judge. The seven-page document includes both the search warrant, signed and approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on August 5, and a “receipt” listing items seized, signed by Trump attorney Christina Bobb at 6:19 p.m. on August 8. As The Daily Beast has reported, the warrant reveals Trump is under investigation for violations of the Espionage Act and for illegally keeping top secret government documents.

    Read it at The Daily Beast