READ IT: Full Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Released

Four days after FBI agents descended on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents, the full search warrant has been unsealed by a Florida judge. The seven-page document includes both the search warrant, signed and approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on August 5, and a “receipt” listing items seized, signed by Trump attorney Christina Bobb at 6:19 p.m. on August 8. As The Daily Beast has reported, the warrant reveals Trump is under investigation for violations of the Espionage Act and for illegally keeping top secret government documents.