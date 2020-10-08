READ IT: FBI’s Criminal Complaint in Militia Plot to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

The FBI said Thursday they’d charged six men with conspiracy to commit kidnapping after they allegedly plotted with a right-wing militia group to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The group allegedly plotted in Ohio over the summer, trained at a property in Michigan and aspired to create a self-sufficient society following the U.S. Bill of Rights. They talked of murdering “tyrants” or “taking” a sitting governor. “Snatch and grab, man,” one man said in a recorded call. “Grab the fuckin’ Governor. Just grab the bitch. Because at that point, we do that, dude—it’s over.” Read the full complaint below.