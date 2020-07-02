READ FOR YOURSELF: The Indictment Against Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former confidante of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on Thursday morning almost a year after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell. A sealed 18-page indictment outlines six charges against Maxwell related to her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls by Epstein in the mid 1990s. She helped Epstein to “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims” and participated in a “conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts,” it says. She is also charged with perjury relating to alleged lies told in her deposition.