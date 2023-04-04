Read All 34 Charges Against Donald Trump Here

The federal indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed Tuesday, just after he was arraigned on 34 felony counts during his first appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The exact charges against him have now been revealed for the first time, with the indictment—the first of its kind for a former or sitting U.S. president—accusing him of falsifying business records in connection with hush-money payments to women he’s accused of having affairs with in 2016, including Stormy Daniels.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and all affairs.

You can read the indictment and the statement facts below: