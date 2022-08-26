Read the Redacted Mar-a-Lago Affidavit the Feds Just Released
THIS GUY
Former President Donald Trump was sitting on a trove of highly sensitive documents at his Palm beach residence that included, among other things, classified information about human intelligence sources working on behalf of the U.S. That’s according to a heavily redacted affidavit used to justify a search of Trump’s home by FBI agents earlier this month. The document also says Trump illegally removed secret wiretap data gathered through FISA intercepts, which allow foreign communications to be monitored without a warrant. The affidavit reveals that earlier this year, 14 of 15 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago contained classified information, which prompted the larger investigation and the Aug. 8 search. Of those, 92 documents were marked “SECRET,” and 25 were marked “TOP SECRET.” There were also documents marked ORCON, NOFORN, and SI, according to the affidavit. On August 8, the FBI seized an additional tranche of records marked “TOP SECRET,” as well as ones marked “TS/SCI,” which means they contain sensitive compartmented information—some of the nation’s most closely-held secrets.
Read the entire affidavit here: