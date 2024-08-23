Judge Rules Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Caused Her Death

A federal judge has dropped some felony charges against two former Louisville, Kentucky officers charged in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Western Kentucky Circuit Court Judge Charles Simpson Simpson dismissed charges of “aiding and abetting a violation of Taylor’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from an unreasonable search” on Thursday. The charges were brought against officers Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany by the DOJ in 2022.

Additionally, Simpson further ruled that Taylor’s boyfriend was the cause of her death because he fired a shot at police officers upon their no-knock entry. “There is no direct link between the warrantless entry and Taylor’s death,” wrote Simpson.

He added, “[Kenneth Walker’s] decision to open fire, as alleged and argued, was the natural and probable consequence of executing the warrant at 12:45 a.m. on ‘an unsuspecting household.’ That decision prompted the return fire which hit and killed Taylor.”

A DOJ spokesperson told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement: “The department is reviewing the judge’s decision and assessing next steps.”

Walker said in court testimony that he and Taylor asked police to identify themselves. Walker then fired one shot and was met with a volley of fire, and he called 911 during the exchange.

When an officer came over to him as the dust settled, Walker recalled that the officer asking him whether he was shot—to which Walker replied that he wasn’t. The officer allegedly responded, “Well, that’s unfortunate.”

Simpson ruled, “Even if the warrantless entry were the actual and proximate cause of Taylor’s death, Jaynes and Meany may be exonerated still if the law deems that an intervening act is the legal cause.”

Meany’s attorney, Brian Butler, told CNN in a statement that they were “pleased by the Court’s ruling,” adding “alleged facts do not fit the … felony offenses as written.”

Former LMPD Detective, Kelly Goodlett, who was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in death and conspiracy, plead guilty in 2022. Former LMPD detective Brett Hankison, similarly charged with deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in death but had a hung jury at trial and then a mistrial at the federal level, but will now go to a new trial in October.

Walker previously received a $2 million settlement from the city of Louisville in 2022 over lawsuits stemming from the incident, according to Louisville Public Media.

The Daily Beast reached out to attorney Ben Crump, who previously represented Walker, for comment.