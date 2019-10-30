CHEAT SHEET
Reagan Library Evacuated as Another Wildfire Erupts in Southern California
Another fire broke out in Southern California on Wednesday, prompting mandatory evacuations from residential neighborhoods and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the largest presidential library in the nation. The new fire, named the Easy fire, is burning about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles in Simi Valley. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. PT, and burned about 250 acres in the first hour, according to the Ventura County Fire Captain Brian McGrath. By 8 a.m., it had burned about 400 acres and was spreading toward the 23 Freeway. At least 150 firefighters are currently battling the blaze. “Right now we have all of our crews and engine companies that will be down of Tierra Rejada,” Ventura County Fire Capt. Dan Arnold told CBS2. “We have homes that are directly impacted that are requiring immediate structure defense.” All Simi Valley public schools have been closed due to the fire. It is not clear how the blaze started, but strong Santa Ana winds of about 30 mph are fueling the flames in the hillside area.