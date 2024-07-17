Reagan’s Attempted Assassin, John Hinckley Jr. Condemns Trump’s Would-Be Assassin

John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 to impress actress Jodie Foster, condemned Trump’s attempted assassination in a post on X on Wednesday.

“Violence is not the way to go. Give peace a chance,” Hinckley wrote in the post.

Hinckley fired six shots at Reagan outside a Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 1981. Only one of the bullets hit Reagan after ricocheting off the limousine he was climbing into for cover.

Hinckley pled insanity at his trial and was found not guilty on all 13 charges, but was placed under psychiatric care.

Hinckley was fully released from court restrictions on June 15, 2022 and has since started a music career.

Fans and commenters reacted to Hinckley’s post, questioning the irony of him condemning 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

“We know you’re willing to give it a shot, right, John,” another joked.

“‘Preach!’ - Sirhan Sirhan,” another wrote, referencing Robert F. Kennedy Sr.’s assassin, who is currently in prison.