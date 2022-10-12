Real Estate Agent Finds Dead Body While Showing House to Prospective Buyers
FIXER UPPER
A real estate agent trying to sell a vacant property in Washington state found the body of a dead woman inside while showing the house to prospective buyers, authorities said. Several people were viewing the house in Camas on Sunday when they made the horrific discovery, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a “deceased female who had what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday, adding that the Major Crimes Unit was contacted to launch a homicide investigation. Residents in the local area were interviewed and a possible person of interest was identified, the sheriff’s office said. On Monday, the person of interest was found dead in Oregon in an apparent suicide “by what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the news release continued. The investigation by the Clark County Major Crimes Unit is continuing with the assistance of several police departments in Oregon.