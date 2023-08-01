Real Estate Agent Fined $15,000 for Drinking Seller’s Milk
A real estate agent in Canada was slapped with a fine of around $15,000 after a seller’s home security camera captured him taking a drink of the homeowner’s milk. Mike Rose helped himself to the milk—drinking straight from the container—at the property in Kamloops shortly before potential buyers arrived on July 16, 2022. Homeowner Lyska Fullerton said when she saw the footage, she was “utterly speechless, in shock and creeped out.” She also said he sat on her coach and broke its arm. Fullerton added that she was particularly disgusted given the incident happened during the COVID pandemic, which killed both her and her husband’s parents. An order from the British Columbia Financial Services Authority said Rose told the agency he’d been “unusually dehydrated” due to a new medication and was under “considerable stress.” Rose told local outlet CFJC Today he had apologized and that he has “never done this kind of thing before, nor will I ever behave in this way again.”