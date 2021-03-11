L.A. Millionaire’s Son Faces Vehicular Manslaughter Charge After Deadly Lamborghini Crash
OUT OF CONTROL
The teenage son of a multimillionaire Los Angeles real-estate entrepreneur could face manslaughter charges after being arrested in connection with a February crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead. According to the LAPD, Monique Munoz, 32, was killed almost instantly when a Lamborghini being driven at high-speed slammed into her vehicle on Feb. 17. In recent days, Munoz’s family and friends have accused police of failing to properly pursue the case because the teen is the son of the influential real-estate tycoon James Khuri. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, police confirmed Wednesday that the 17-year-old was in fact booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 23. He is yet to be charged. Meanwhile, Khuri posted an apology to the Munoz family in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected.”