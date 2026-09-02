‘Real Housewife’ Speaks Out About Friendship With Ghislaine Maxwell

The Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill said she had been totally in the dark about her ex-friend Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes with Jeffrey Epstein. At a preview event for Season 16, Radziwill called Maxwell a “horrible person,” even though she is mentioned as a friend of hers in the Epstein files. “Obviously, I didn’t know anything as no one, you know, 20 years ago would have known anything,” Radziwill said. She told Cohen that it was hard for her to swallow that Maxwell, a “friend at some point,” “was a horrible, horrible person doing horrible things.” Radziwill hinted that her connection to Maxwell will be covered in the upcoming season. “It’s not something I shy away from because I think, really, it’s important to talk about and be transparent about,” she said about her name being in the files. “I just think it’s an opportunity to talk about it. There’s real victims and survivors that were brave enough to stand up to these very powerful people.”