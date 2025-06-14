‘Real Housewives’ Assistant Dies in Childbirth

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January on Prime Video’s The Boys, took to Instagram this week to share news of her diagnosis of Graves’ disease. In the post, she wrote, “Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease.“ She continued, ”Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Sh--’s hard enough as is.” Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism, and is more common in women and those over the age of 30.
The world’s smallest violin—tinier than the width of a human hair—has been crafted by scientists in the U.K. In what sounds like the perfect birthday gag gift, the platinum-built violin measures just 35 microns high by 13 microns wide—a tiny fraction of a millimeter. By comparison, a strand of human hair is typically 17 to 180 microns across. The team at Loughborough University in England created the miniscule instrument as a wink to the classic sarcastic retort “can you hear the world’s smallest violin playing just for you?,” typically used to mock someone’s overly dramatic reaction, which they reference in their news release. While it might seem like fun, the physicists say building the violin was useful in testing the University’s new nanolithography system—cutting-edge technology that allows researchers to build and study structures at microscale. While they aren’t confident it is, in fact, the world’s smallest, they note that “it is very small.” Sadly, the violin is so thin that it’s almost a two-dimensional object, meaning it won’t play a note. But it will play the joke perfectly.
An executive assistant who worked on the New York and Salt Lake City iterations of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has died in childbirth. The announcement was made by Shed Media, the production company that produces the franchise. In a post on the company’s Instagram, it explains that Lauren Miller tragically passed away moments after giving birth to her son, Jackson. Miller had worked for Shed Media for almost nine years and is survived by her husband, Kevin, and 3-year-old daughter Emma. In a comment on the post, Miller’s husband Kevin wrote, “Lauren is truly the love of my life and I will miss her every moment of every day. She lives on through her children and we have peace knowing she is in heaven with God looking down on us and keeping us safe and filled with love.” A GoFundMe set up to support the family has raised more than $135,000. A Thursday update to the GoFundMe page noted that Jack, who had originally been placed in the NICU, was at home with his father and big sister. “[Kevin says that] he has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ,” read the update. “He is so alert and attentive already at just 4 days old.”
Golf star Shane Lowry let loose on his fourth hole as he missed a close putt for par during the U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh. With spectators looking on, Lowry, 38, dropped an expletive that was caught on his hot-mic Friday as he struggled to deliver a performance to his liking. “F--k this place,” Lowry said, finally hitting the bogey to place him at 14-over. He repeated, “F--k this place.” The New York Post reported that Lowry missed the cut for the tournament by posting a 79-78 in his 36 holes. It wasn’t the first time the 38-year-old Irishman had lost control on the green. During the PGA Championship at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow in May, Lowry flipped the bird in anger as his frustration boiled over. Lowry also seemed to make a mental blunder Friday as he picked up his ball on the 14th hole but failed to put his marker down, which resulted in a one-stroke violation. “Probably one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done,” Lowry said.
Former National Football League running back and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders, 56, revealed that he suffered a heart attack last year that he first thought was heartburn. Sanders told CBS Sports that he was on a recruiting trip with his son, Noah, around this time last year when the “unexpected” health scare hit. “I couldn’t believe it, honestly,” Sanders said. “I thought it was, like, heartburn, but it just kind of persisted.” Sanders is sharing his story for the upcoming June 14 special, The Making of a Heart Attack, on A&E, encouraging others to take their cardiovascular health more seriously. “I’m learning through this process that there aren’t necessarily any warning signs—unless you do what we’re encouraging people to do, which is to go to the doctor, [and] get tested for LDLC levels or bad cholesterol,” Sanders said. He added, “There was just a certain ignorance that I had about things like that. But all of it has been a learning process.” Sanders retired from a decorated career in the NFL in 1999. Sanders’ sons, Noah and Barry J., have followed in his footsteps as football players.
President Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a Texas federal court to delay key deadlines in his $20 billion lawsuit against CBS, citing “active settlement discussions” and ongoing mediation with the network. The case stems from a 2024 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that Trump claims was deceptively edited, causing him “mental anguish and confusion.” CBS News denies Trump’s accusation of deceitful editing and says the network handed over footage and transcripts of the interview to the FCC. Trump dismissed an initial $15 million settlement offer and is now demanding at least $25 million and an apology. The suit comes as Paramount, CBS’ parent company, seeks regulatory approval for its pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media—a deal that is now under added scrutiny. California lawmakers have launched an investigation into whether reaching a settlement with the president in order to finalize the merger would violate federal bribery laws. All parties have agreed to the delay, which would push filings into July.
Who says you can’t find true love on reality TV? For The Bachelor sweethearts Grant Ellis, 31, and Juliana Pasquarosa, 29, it looks like the cynics may have been right this time. The pair, who got engaged during the Season 29 finale of the long-running reality matchmaking show, have officially called it quits on their relationship. Taking to Instagram with a simultaneous update, Ellis wrote that the pair are “simply not the right fit.” “This chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” Pasquarosa wrote in her own post. Signs of a split had already surfaced when Pasquarosa shared a “Prayer for God’s Timing” on her Instagram Stories on June 12. Ellis was the second-ever Black male lead in The Bachelor history, after first appearing on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year. Bachelor Nation was shocked by the March 24 finale, when Ellis appeared to have a last-minute change of heart away from fan-favorite Litia Garr. The runner-up later revealed that she was blindsided by Grant’s proposal, as he had promised her his final rose, telling her “I love you.” “Please be kind,” Pasquarosa wrote as she signed off her announcement. “We shared something meaningful.”
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Washington D.C. and its surrounding areas ahead of President Donald Trump’s upcoming $45 million birthday parade, scheduled for Saturday. The National Weather Service had previously estimated that there is a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday after 2 p.m., with a possibility of thunderstorms in the evening. The flash flood warning, which also applies to Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia, is in place until 12 a.m. Saturday. The NWS advises that those in the area move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. While Saturday’s parade is designed to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, Saturday also happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday. The parade is planned to start at 6:30 p.m. and last for an hour. It will feature 9,000 troops, as well as more than 100 military vehicles, including 130 tanks, plus 50 aircraft.
Famed #MeToo attorney Gloria Allred’s law firm is being investigated by the State Bar of California, The Wall Street Journal revealed Friday. The probe will reportedly seek to determine if Allred, Maroko & Goldberg pressured clients to accept confidential settlement deals they felt were not in their best interest, as former clients of the firm alleged in a March report by the Journal. That report also included testimony from ex-clients who accused Allred’s firm of using “high-pressure tactics” to influence how clients handled their cases and interacted with the media. Allred said the bar’s probe will find no wrongdoing, telling the Journal that she and her partners have “always acted ethically and in accordance with the Rules of Professional Responsibility.” She added that she would not “bow down to kings or The Wall Street Journal.” Allred, 83, has represented clients in some of the country’s most followed cases, including some of the sexual misconduct and assault accusers of Bill Cosby, Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.
A Thai actor who cheated death in a plane crash more than 26 years ago says he was struck by a haunting parallel between himself and the sole survivor of Thursday’s Air India disaster. “The survivor of the plane crash in India was sitting in the same seat number as me—11A,” Ruangsak James Loychusak wrote in a Facebook post. “Goosebumps.” Seat 11A has become the focus of intrigue after it was revealed as the spot where Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was seated when the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner went down just seconds after takeoff, killing all 241 others on board. Loychusak says he was assigned the same seat number on Thai Airways International Flight 261, which crashed into a swamp during a botched landing attempt at Bangkok International Airport on December 11, 1998. According to The Sun, Loychusak said he struggled with a fear of flying for a decade after the accident, which claimed 101 of the 146 passengers and crew aboard the Airbus A310. “I avoided speaking to anyone and always stared outside the window, blocking anyone from closing it to maintain my sense of safety,” he said, according to The Sun. “I can still remember the sounds, smells, and even the taste of the water in the swamp the plane crashed into.” Loychusak, who is a popular actor and singer in Thailand, offered his condolences to all who lost loved ones in Thursday’s tragedy in his Facebook post.